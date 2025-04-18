Britain’s largest cruise ship docks in Palma

Britain’s biggest ever cruise ship docked in Palma this morning, Friday. At about 184,700 gross tonnage, Arvia, an Excellence-class cruise ship in service for P&O Cruises, is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market. She was floated out on 27 August 2022. Arvia’s normal operating capacity is 5,200 passengers even though her maximum capacity if 3rd and 4th berths are used is 6,264 passengers.

Arvia has over 30 bars and restaurants onboard. Arvia’s onboard spa, available at extra cost, has several facilities, including a hydrotherapy area with a salt steam room, cold room, sauna and experiential showers. Her design is similar to that of her sister ship, Iona, with some differences.

First, and unlike Iona, Arvia has two included Freedom Restaurants (Main Dining Rooms) and two included themed dining venues. Iona has four included Freedom restaurants. The additional themed dining venues aboard Arvia are the 6th Street Diner which is themed after a traditional American diner and The Olive Grove which is a Mediterranean-style restaurant.

Even though The Olive Grove is also available on Iona, there are a few differences. In particular, there are no supplements for selected dishes on the Arvia menu unlike Iona and Arvia’s The Olive Grove is located on deck 6 instead of deck 8. Arvia also has a few specialty (extra) dining venues including Keel & Cow which is a gastropub, Green & Co which is a fish and plant-based restaurant, Sindhu which is an Indian restaurant and the Epicurean which is a fine dining venue.

Another difference between Iona and Arvia is that the atrium on Arvia has a more wooden tone while on Iona, it uses more marble. Like Iona, Arvia has four swimming pools, including two infinity pools. Arvia also has 20 whirlpools including 10 infinity whirlpools, a skydome with a retractable glass roof and a seascreen (outdoor cinema screen). Additionally, Arvia has an activity zone with a ropes course and adventure golf.

On 16 March 2023, Arvia was named in Barbados by Nicole Scherzinger. The naming ceremony was a beachside ceremony. Olly Murs was also singing in the event. Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley was also present in the event and gave a speech during the event.