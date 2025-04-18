Alcudia - Cyclists, cyclists everywhere

According to the Alcudia-Can Picafort Hoteliers Association, there have never been as many cyclists as this year. It reckons there was growth of 30% in the first quarter of this year compared with January to March 2024. Which sounds impressive - or perhaps appalling, depending on one's point of view - and might have sounded a heck of a lot more so if the association had given an actual number of cycling tourists. Thirty per cent of what? As it is, I am always wary of these round-figure percentages - they are way too convenient - and in the absence of hard figures I am even more so. Still, locals such as myself can attest to the abundance. Or can we? Personally, and this is only an impression which counts for nothing, as can often be the case with impressions, there don't appear to be any more cyclists than usual. But as I haven't tried counting them, I've no way of supporting or dismissing the association's 30% claim.

In March alone, there was a whopping 45% rise, the association's manager, Carmen Zierer, attributing this to hotelier commitment to improvements of their offer and their facilities. "Establishments have invested in specialised services such as cycling centres with repair shops, high-end bicycle rentals, physiotherapy, and sports nutrition. This allows us to attract a tourist profile that seeks active, high-quality experiences."

But this commitment wasn't the only reason. There was also the weather. Or more likely, the anticipation of reasonable weather. At the same time as the hoteliers association has been citing March weather as a reason for growth, the CAEB Restaurants Association in Mallorca has pointed to a 50% decrease in revenue in Alcudia and Playa de Muro and been blaming the weather; it was a poor March, it has to be said.

A decrease on such a scale - and again one has to take their word for it and also accept a nice round figure - did at least owe something to the 2024 and 2025 comparative timings for Easter. It reflects the restaurants' experience, not that of the hotels, who appear to have been doing very nicely thank you out of cycling and other tourists.

Inevitably, one guesses, this restaurant revenue decrease opens the door to the old chestnut of cyclists not spending anything. It is a myth, though it can reflect the profile of the cyclist (the really serious ones versus the less serious) and indeed whether they're on an all-inclusive offer. But one can witness restaurants packed with cyclists in the afternoons after returning from their exertions and tucking into an entire beef herd.

The association isn't much help in this regard. The typical cycling tourist, it says, stays for approximately one week and spends on average over 500 euros per person. Here's another figure that raises a question or two. Is this total spending or that which is separate to travel and accommodation? The tourist spending statistics most certainly take these latter two elements into account, and the amount of spending per day per foreign tourist in February (the statistics institutes' March figures aren't available yet) was 177 euros. That was somewhat more than 500 euros or so for a week.

Reflecting on the current situation, the association doesn't say that cycling tourists spend more (or less) than the general tourist average, but they do help to keep hotels, restaurants and businesses open outside of the peak season. Which is certainly true, the phenomenon of cycling tourism having been responsible for the transformation that came over Playa de Muro some years ago.

Playa de Muro was arguably the single most important resort in terms of generating the cycling tourism boom, and its status is such that it is the start and finish point for the Mallorca 312, which takes place next weekend. It was an importance acquired in part courtesy of the elimination of rundown units and their replacement by outlets dedicated to cycling and to better restaurants.

But what is the numerical evaluation of this importance, be this in Playa de Muro or in Alcudia-Can Picafort, there being the odd situation that Alcudia and Can Picafort are linked despite Playa de Muro standing between them? One never really gets a good idea. It is all so vague, a 30% increase here, a 50% decrease there. Whatever the actual numbers, there will be the locals who will insist they (the number of cyclists) are too many. But how many is too many?