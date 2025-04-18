Arrested for defrauding a Mallorca taxi driver

The police have reported that at 1:20 a.m. on 4 April, a patrol car from the Preventive Action Group (GAP) carrying out surveillance duties in the Portitxol area of Palma was stopped by a taxi driver with a municipal licence from Soller.

The driver explained that he had been driving for more than 45 minutes, making various trips from Soller, Calvia and Palma with several passengers, one of whom was still in the vehicle without having paid for the service. The total fare amounted to €110.24 and the passenger claimed he had no money.

The individual showed clear signs of intoxication and had no identification, mobile phone or money. He claimed to be a resident of the United Kingdom and that he was on holiday in Mallorca, but could not remember the address where he was staying.

As he could not be identified, he was taken to the National Police station, where his identity could not be verified with the information provided. In the absence of reliable identification, with no known address and no guarantee that he would appear before the judicial authorities, he was arrested on suspicion of a minor offence of fraud and taken to the police station in Sant Ferran.

Once there, the detainee provided new information, stating that he lived with his aunt in Palma and providing the exact address. A patrol went to the address and was able to verify that he was a 54-year-old Peruvian citizen.

His relatives went to the police station and paid the taxi driver for the fare. Once his identity and address had been verified, the detainee was released with a warning to appear before the judicial authorities when summoned.