Motorcyclist dies after Mallorca head-on collision

Easter tragedy in Mallorca. A 28-year-old man died early on Friday morning after the motorbike he was riding collided head-on with a car on the road between Cala d’Or and Calonge, in Santanyí. The Guardia Civil is investigating the incident. In the absence of official confirmation, everything points to the car having invaded the opposite lane.

The incident, according to official sources, took place shortly before 7 a.m. A car travelling towards Cala d’Or collided head-on with a motorcycle heading towards Calonge. The force of the impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his vehicle, leaving him unconscious.

Several Santanyí Local Police patrols, Guardia Civil Traffic units and ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the tragic accident. Paramedics spent a long time performing resuscitation on the victim, but were unable to save his life.

Specialised officers from the Guardia Civil, after an initial inspection of the scene, have evidence that the car crossed into the opposite lane. The driver has been tested for alcohol and drugs and the results are pending. The accident has caused the closure of the road.