"Peak season figures" - Balearics Easter tourism at record levels

In parts of Mallorca, tourism this Easter is said to be on a par with the peak season, the consequence of record-breaking figures in terms of flights and open hotels.

Comparisons with Easter 2024 aren't wholly satisfactory because airlines' summer schedules hadn't come into effect last year. Easter Sunday was March 31 and there are inevitably more flights this year. Even so, the difference that three weeks make is striking. The number of Balearic flights between April 11 and 21 is 11,240. Between March 22 and April 1, 2024 there were 7,720.

The availability of seats points to strong performance by both the two main foreign tourism markets, Germany and the UK. In the case of the UK, this availability is up over 100% compared with last Easter.

The president of the Playa de Palma Hoteliers Association, Pedro Marín, says that the timing of Easter this year is "very positive" for tourism. "So much so that it would be good for holidays to be fixed in April. We have higher prices because it's this month and 94% of the hotel capacity is available, with an occupancy forecast of 80%. These are peak season figures."

92% of the hotels associated with the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation are open, with occupancy running at around 80% in the centres where there is a strong focus on sport and activity tourism, e.g. Alcudia, Cala Rajada, Playa de Palma.

The weather, according to Marín, doesn't play a big part. "Tourists at this time of year aren't looking for sun and beach tourism. They're looking more for gastronomy and cultural tourism. Bad weather is not a decisive factor for reservations."

There will be a drop-off after Easter, but the proximity of Easter to May and to what is still considered to represent the start of the main tourism season helps to justify the high level of hotel opening.

While the hotels are having a good Easter, the holiday rentals sector is faring less well. Estimated occupancy, according to the Habtur association, is 60%, five points lower than last Easter and despite the three weeks' difference.