Gridlock at top Mallorca attraction

Cars, cars and more cars. That is what can be seen in a video posted by Més MP Marta Carrió, denouncing the overcrowding in Formentor. The images show numerous vehicles queuing on the busy road to access the site, as well as several cyclists in between.

“The PP and Vox government: There is only tourist saturation at certain times of the season. The PP and Vox government: Decree law approved to protect 90,000 tourist rental places and renounce increasing the tourist tax,” the MP said on her social media. The video has accumulated more than 29,000 views, with several comments criticising the tourist collapse the island is suffering.

In May last year, there were also long queues on the Formentor road, days before restrictions on access to the site were implemented. On the other hand, this summer, traffic restrictions in the area will be extended for another month, until the end of October.

Traffic restrictions on the Formentor road this year are to be extended until the end of October; they will start, as previously, on the first of June. It is possible to travel in private vehicles as far as the car park and beach without incurring a fine. Information signs in Puerto Pollensa advise drivers as to available spaces. There is also a barrier if there is no availability.

In the meantime, Pollensa Town Hall is currently undertaking maintenance work at the car park near the Hotel Formentor and has confirmed that it will continue to be free this summer. The mayor, Martí March, says that no payment system will be implemented while the legal process over the ownership of the car park land remains unresolved.

The dispute over ownership arose from agreements between the town hall and the hotel's owners in respect of the hotel's redevelopment. The hotel had been operating the car park, but ownership of the car park - it was understood - was to be transferred to the town hall as part of these agreements.