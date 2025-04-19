Three arrests after knife attack in Pollensa

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Pollensa 19/04/2025
Three men aged between 23 and 25 and of north African origin have been arrested by the Guardia Civil and charged with assault and attempted murder for using a knife to attack a 19-year-old, also north African, in Pollensa.

The incident occurred in the early hours of April 10. He was returning home with his cousin when he was confronted by the three, two of whom he knew by sight.

They began shouting at him, insulting him and threatening to kill him with a knife. He was attacked but managed to break free, having suffered wounds to the head and a buttock.

He reported this to the Guardia Civil, who announced on Saturday that they had arrested the three. The attack was apparently motivated by a previous assault that had occurred in January.

