Residents of a Palma neighbourhood suffering from unbearable noise

Xisca, a 70-year-old resident of La Soledat in Palma, says she is faced with an "unbearable situation" caused in particular by those who go to two bars in the neighbourhood.

The weekends are especially bad. "They keep us from sleeping on Saturdays. At six o'clock on Sunday morning, when one of the bars closes, the customers spill out onto the street and stand on the pavement shouting, fighting and drinking like crazy. They sell drugs, the music is so loud, there's prostitution, fights. The situation is unsustainable."

She speaks for other residents who feel powerless. They call the police regularly, be this Palma or National Police and depending on whether incidents are to do with noise or drugs. "This Sunday morning I called. A very kind woman answered, telling me they were aware of what was happening in the area and asking me not to go out for fear they might do something to me."

Police patrol cars have a certain deterrent effect, but everything soon returns to as it was. "The residents of the area are desperate." But she admits that she would like to see more unity among the residents in dealing with the problems.

"What a shame our beloved neighbourhood of La Soledat, once so peaceful, has been destroyed. We are asking the mayor, Jaime Martínez, who is a kind and compassionate person, to please close the two bars that are making our lives so miserable."