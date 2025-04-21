Calvia one of the most expensive municipalities in Spain to buy a home

The municipalities of Santa Eularàia des Riu (Ibiza) and Calvia are among the three most expensive municipalities in Spain to buy a home, according to Idealista’s new ranking of relative demand for homes for sale. Of the more than 100 municipalities included in this ranking of relative demand in the property market, those with a high average price of houses for sale stand out.

Between January and March this year, the average price of a home in Benahavís (Málaga) was close to 2.3 million euros, and together with the Ibizan town of Santa Eulària, which exceeded 1.9 million, and Calvia close to 1.8 million, complete the ranking of the most expensive towns among the most sought-after in Spain.

Provincial capitals continue to be the areas with the highest pressure of demand on the supply of existing homes in the residential market, with eight of these cities in the ‘top 10’ in terms of relative demand.

In the first quarter of 2025, the ‘dominance’ of provincial capitals is consolidated, with Madrid leading the ranking, and only the order of the 10 cities involved changes: Valencia consolidates its third place, while Zaragoza climbs to fourth place, leaving Pamplona in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz de Tenerife slips to seventh place, still ahead of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Seville and Barcelona in terms of demand. The Madrid city of Alcalá de Henares, the second largest town in the Autonomous Community of Madrid, consolidates its second place in the demand ranking, and together with the Valencian town of Torrent (6), which also improves by one place compared to last quarter, reaffirms that there is also interest in buying houses in towns close to the main employment centres.

Of the more than 100 municipalities analysed in this Idealista ranking, the average price in all municipalities was above €391,500. The first provincial capitals to appear on the list are Palma (17), with an average total price of £728,000; San Sebastián (21), with £666,800, and Madrid (24), with £623,000. Meanwhile, Barcelona (35) has figures exceeding £458,000, while Malaga has average prices above £406,000; Valencia, over £307,000; and Seville, with almost £273,000.