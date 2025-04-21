Police open fire in Mallorca

A national police officer shot at the wheel of the car of an alleged abuser who ran over an officer and fled the scene on Monday morning in Palma’s Son Gotleu. The incident took place in Plaza de Miquel Dolç, according to a statement issued by the police.

The man assaulted his partner and several patrol cars were immediately dispatched to the address. Some officers attended to the victim while others attempted to intercept the alleged assailant. The man was located in his car as he was fleeing the scene, and one of the officers positioned himself behind the vehicle to stop it.

The driver ignored him and ran over the police officer, who suffered minor injuries. Another officer stood in front of the car to prevent him from escaping, and the driver accelerated towards the officer, who had to dodge the vehicle to avoid being hit and fired two shots at one of the wheels to stop him. However, the driver continued driving and fled.

Officers from the Scientific Police, Homicide and Public Safety patrols, according to the same report, participated in the intervention and are trying to locate the man who fled.