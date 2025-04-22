Arrests for theft of a sailboat in Mallorca

Stolen sailboat in Mallorca

Photos of the boat were shared on social media.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma22/04/2025 09:55
On Monday, the Guardia Civil arrested two men who had stolen a Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 40 sailboat in Can Pastilla.

The 'Peregrin Tuk' was taken on Sunday night from the San Antonio de la Playa Yacht Club. The theft was reported to the Guardia Civil, who reviewed security cameras and activated the force's maritime service.

A photo of the stolen boat with its corresponding registration number was meanwhile shared on social media and the public were asked for assistance.

It would appear that the two men brought about their arrests as they had called the emergency services after becoming disoriented. The Guardia Civil intercepted the boat on the high seas. It was later towed to the yacht club in Sa Rapita.

