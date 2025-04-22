Caught on video: Second largest animal on the planet spotted off the coast of Mallorca

An unusual sight has left both residents and tourists speechless: an impressive fin whale, the second largest animal on the planet, was spotted on Monday at around 11 in the morning, as reported by Josep Canyelles in a post shared on his social media, in waters close to the coast of Mallorca. The video of the cetacean, which can grow up to 24 metres in length, has quickly gone viral.

The sighting took place just off the island's coast, where a group of sailors recorded the majestic animal calmly gliding just a few metres from their boat. The reel, shared on Instagram, clearly shows the immense size of the fin whale and its graceful swimming, sparking admiration and awe among users.

This species, commonly found in the deep waters of the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, is an occasional visitor to our coasts, particularly during its migratory routes.

Local conservation organisations have taken advantage of the video’s impact to remind the public of the importance of keeping a respectful distance from these animals and protecting their habitat. “Being able to see them so close to the coast is a privilege, but also a wake-up call about the need to keep our seas clean and safe for all species,” they emphasise.

The fin whale (Balaenoptera physalus), or finback whale, is the second-largest whale species after the blue whale, with the largest individuals reaching up to 26 metres in length and weighing around 80 tonnes. Recognised for its long, slender body and distinctive countershading—dark grey on top and lighter underneath—it inhabits all major oceans, favouring temperate and cool waters but avoiding polar pack ice and enclosed seas. Two subspecies are recognised: one in the North Atlantic and another in the Southern Hemisphere. Fin whales feed on small schooling fish, squid, and crustaceans such as krill and copepods. They usually travel in pods of six to ten and communicate through low-frequency sounds between 16 and 40 hertz.