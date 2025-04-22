"Good news" that the tourism season is starting earlier, says the Balearic president

On Tuesday, the president of the Balearics, Marga Prohens, said this Easter's tourism has been "very good" and that the trend from last year is continuing. The tourism season is starting earlier, and this is "good news".

The president accepted that "obviously" there could have have been specific instances of congestion in certain parts of the island over Easter.

Prohens noted that July and August growth in 2024 had been "minimal," while the largest increases had occurred in April and May as well as in September and October. "This lengthening of the season and the lack of growth and increased tourist pressure, or not increasing this pressure much more in July and August, is in line with what the government has been working towards from the outset."

She also spoke about the intention to allocate tourist tax funds to provide incentives so that employees on 'fijo discontinuo' contracts can be upgraded to indefinite contracts, implying that they will work all year.

These will provide greater job security and stability and a better financial situation throughout the year. "It's the model we've been seeking for some time." In her view, this is a good initiative as it will benefit workers. (It has yet to be clarified how this change of contract might be implemented.)