Homeless men "destroyed" sailboat stolen in Can Pastilla

At 6.20am on Sunday, security cameras at the yacht club in Can Pastilla recorded a 12-metre sailboat, Peregrin Tuk, leaving the harbour. Two homeless men were on board the boat. They had stolen it and were heading south.

Hours later, they became disoriented in the Cabrera area and contacted the Maritime Safety Agency to report they were adrift. A Guardia Civil maritime service patrol boat intercepted the stolen boat, and officers arrested the two - Spanish aged 53 and 59.

The owners were shocked by the condition in which they found the boat. "They've destroyed it, they've vandalized it," said one of the family. "The interior has been badly damaged by these individuals, who got drunk and left behind a number of large bottles that aren't ours."

They were critical of the lack of security at the San Antonio de la Playa Yacht Club. "How could these two individuals enter and steal the boat? The whole protocol had to be activated because of two homeless people. The area is full of homeless people; there are two entire villages. We can't allow any more insecurity."

The two appeared before a judge in Manacor on Tuesday. They exercised their right not to testify and were released. A court in Palma will take the case further.