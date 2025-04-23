New tensions caused by young Algerian men in Palma

The presence of a group of Algerian squatters in the old Pescados Miró building in the El Peñón area of Coll d'en Rabassa (Palma) has raised concerns among residents who accuse them of having committed thefts.
The young Algerian men deny these accusations, but at the weekend residents spotted one man who they say was looking out for cars as potential targets for theft. He had apparently been seen in the area a few days prior to this.
There are other Algerians in an area between Portixol and Playa de Palma. Residents are demanding greater police presence to combat what they maintain has been an increase in robberies.
Over the Easter weekend, this is again according to residents, two men attempted to break into a shop, while others tried to enter empty homes but were prevented by residents themselves.
Restaurant owners in Coll d'en Rabassa have also expressed their concerns, including possible repercussions for their businesses, given the unrest and a general sense of insecurity.
Algerians have a propensity to commit crime. They are fourth on the list for the most crimes per head in the UK and are 30 times more likely to commit a crime in the UK than a Brit. These are facts. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/04/21/migrant-crime-league-tables-published-government-first-uk/ Mallorca needs to deport these people.
Well, what's to say, other than Palma becomes the next Barcelona. People criticise opinions when its obvious what writing is on the wall, yet when it comes to pass and crime soars, neighbourhoods dont feel safe, and no one finds a solution, its all too late. Coincidentally, I'm an immigrant, but that doesn't mean i dont have a say or a " wrong" vote, in a country i more than pay my way, living a law abiding life.