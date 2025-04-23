New tensions caused by young Algerian men in Palma

The presence of a group of Algerian squatters in the old Pescados Miró building in the El Peñón area of ​​Coll d'en Rabassa (Palma) has raised concerns among residents who accuse them of having committed thefts.

The young Algerian men deny these accusations, but at the weekend residents spotted one man who they say was looking out for cars as potential targets for theft. He had apparently been seen in the area a few days prior to this.

There are other Algerians in an area between Portixol and Playa de Palma. Residents are demanding greater police presence to combat what they maintain has been an increase in robberies.

Over the Easter weekend, this is again according to residents, two men attempted to break into a shop, while others tried to enter empty homes but were prevented by residents themselves.

Restaurant owners in Coll d'en Rabassa have also expressed their concerns, including possible repercussions for their businesses, given the unrest and a general sense of insecurity.