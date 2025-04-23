Arsonist caught on camera torching Mallorca bar

A hooded man set fire to the Chucca bar in Playa de Palma in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The flames completely destroyed the establishment, located in the Riu Center on Calle Llaüt.

The National Police have opened an investigation to arrest the suspect, who was recorded by security cameras at the premises, which are owned by Sohel Abdoulkhanzdeh, 37, a popular television presenter.

‘The bar has been reduced to ashes, the damage is estimated at more than £100,000,’ said the owner of the establishment, known for its cocktails. ‘All the doors, bathrooms and even the ceiling were burned,’ lamented Sohel, who claims he has no enemies or debts in Mallorca.

The incident took place at around 5.30 a.m. on 22 April. A hooded man, dressed entirely in black, went to the Chucca bar and sprayed the doors and furniture with a flammable liquid and then set fire to the establishment. ‘Fortunately, no one was injured, we were in the restaurant 15 minutes before the fire broke out.’

The owner of a local bakery saw the flames and alerted passing taxi drivers, who called the fire brigade and put out the fire. The bar owner arrived at the premises at midday and found it completely destroyed.

The National Police have received images of the man who set fire to the premises, which remain closed, and have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the suspect. At the end of summer 2023, a man set fire to the outside of the bar, and Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh believes it was the same person.