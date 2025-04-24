Fewer Europeans planning to travel but spend more

One of the main aims of the Balearic authorities for years has been to attract fewer but bigger spending tourists and according to new report, this could be the case ths year. New research from the European Travel Commission (ETC) highlights shifting travel behaviours among Europeans this spring and summer. Published today, the “Monitoring Sentiment for Intra-European Travel” Wave 21 report shows that although overall travel intention is lower than last year (72%, down by 3%), travellers across Europe are planning longer stays, spending more, and diversifying where they go.

Countries where travel intention is strongest include Poland (80%), the UK (79%), the Netherlands (75%), Spain (75%), and Italy (73%). Conversely, the least likely to travel are the French (65%), Belgians (68%), Austrians (69%), Swiss (69%), and Germans (70%).

Travel patterns are evolving, with Europeans showing a growing appetite for event-based travel and alternative destinations. Traditional Mediterranean hotspots are seeing a slight dip in popularity—down 8%—while interest in Eastern Europe is rising, up 3% year-on-year.

Commenting on the findings, Miguel Sanz, President of ETC, said: "These findings reaffirm the resilience of travel demand in Europe. Despite ongoing global uncertainties, Europeans continue to prioritise meaningful travel experiences. Their robust confidence—reflected in longer stays, increased spending, and a willingness to explore further—signals a strong desire to reconnect with destinations and cultures across the continent. This presents a valuable opportunity for destinations and businesses to better manage visitor flows and extend the benefits of tourism beyond traditional hotspots."

Travel remains a spending priority for Europeans

Despite a modest decline in overall travel intention, European travellers are displaying confidence in their travel choices. Between April and September 2025, 27% of Europeans plan to take three or more trips—a notable 6% rise from the same period last year. Travellers also intend to stay longer, with 42% opting for holidays lasting 7–12 nights, up by 11% compared to 2024.

Rising travel budgets suggest that Europeans continue to prioritise travel in their personal spending. Nearly one-third of Europeans (30%) plan to spend between €1,501 and €2,500 per person per trip, up 7%. Another 17% expect to spend more than €2,500.

Financial concerns are also gradually easing, though they continue to be the leading barriers to travel. Worries over rising travel costs due to inflation have dropped from 23% to 17% year-on-year, while concerns over personal finances have declined to 14%, down by 3%.

When it comes to spending priorities, accommodation takes the lead across all age groups (27%), followed by food and drink (20%) and destination activities (16%). Younger travellers aged 18–24 are more inclined to splurge on shopping (15%) and luxury experiences (11%), whereas travellers aged 55+ are placing greater emphasis on comfort, spending more on accommodation (33%) and food (24%).

Appeal of alternative destinations gains ground

Southern and Mediterranean Europe remains a top choice, expected to attract 41% of European travellers this spring and summer. However, intentions to visit the region are lower year-on-year, as some travellers plan to explore alternative destinations. In particular, countries such as Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Belgium, and Bulgaria are each seeing a modest increase in interest of around 1%.

Within the chosen country, well-established destinations—such as major cities, tourist villages, and resorts—continue to dominate in popularity, attracting 53% of spring and summer holidaymakers. Alongside this, 35% are opting for less common locations, and 13% intend to explore off-the-beaten-path spots within their chosen country.

Travellers choosing less popular locations tend to stay longer (38% plan trips over 10 days, compared to 21% of those choosing traditional destinations) and spend more, with many budgeting over €2,500 per trip.

Climate awareness shapes travel choices

Climate consciousness is increasingly influencing travel decisions. A growing 81% of Europeans say the changing climate somehow affects how they travel, up 7% from last year.

Travellers are adjusting their habits accordingly: 17% monitor weather forecasts more closely, 15% actively seek milder climates, and 14% avoid destinations prone to extreme heat. This heightened awareness may be one of the factors driving increased interest among Europeans in cooler or alternative regions during the warmer season.