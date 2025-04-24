New government campaign for control at fiestas in the Balearics

'Safe Fiestas; Don't Lose your Head'

'Mucada' in Sineu, Mallorca

Sineu's 'Mucada' fiesta in August attracts thousands of people; there was a sexual assault incident in 2023. | Miquel À. Cañellas

Andrew EdePalma24/04/2025 15:39
TW
0

A few years ago, the Balearic Government launched a campaign that addressed the growing problems at the islands' fiestas. In translation the slogan for this was 'Don't Be An Ass'. Directly principally at young people, the government's concerns were with underage drinking, alcohol abuse and sexual assault.

On Thursday, the ministry of the presidency and public administration presented a new campaign - 'Festes segures; No perdis el cap' (Safe Fiestas; Don't Lose your Head). The concerns remain the same, but there have been further issues since the old campaign was launched - knife fights and the spiking of drinks most notably.

Related news
Bar for fiestas in Muro, Mallorca

Tackling underage drinking at Mallorca's fiestas

More related news

In presenting the programme, the minister, Antònia Estarellas, highlighted certain fiestas in particular - Soller's Es Firó in May, Ciutadella's Sant Joan in June and Pollensa's La Patrona in late July and early August. She and the campaign's coordinator, Rafel Covas, pointed out that the increasing popularity of certain fiestas has increased the risks.

Police tutors are to lead educational and preventive courses in schools, while local police officers are to be given further training in the control and management of large gatherings. Covas said: "We want the headlines for fiestas to state how well they went, not that there were three arrests." He added that there will be greater coordination between different authorities. "There are some fiestas that are starting to be too difficult for the municipalities alone to control."

Other initiatives will include a review of the security of venues and training for those who staff bars at fiestas. Special emphasis is to be placed on the prohibition of selling alcohol to minors, a situation that Covas acknowledged isn't always simple to control, e.g. if adults buy alcohol and give it to under-18s.

Also in News

Caught on video: Second largest animal on the planet spotted off the coast of Mallorca

Caught on video: Second largest animal on the planet spotted off the coast of Mallorca

The British government's reset with the EU could benefit British home owners in the Union.

90/180-days rule goes to the House of Lords

Algerian youth in Palma, Mallorca who was monitoring parked cars

New tensions caused by young Algerian men in Palma

Guardia Civil intercept stolen boat in Mallorca

Homeless men "destroyed" sailboat stolen in Can Pastilla

Most viewed
Most Commented