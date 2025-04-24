New government campaign for control at fiestas in the Balearics
'Safe Fiestas; Don't Lose your Head'
Sineu's 'Mucada' fiesta in August attracts thousands of people; there was a sexual assault incident in 2023. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma24/04/2025 15:39
A few years ago, the Balearic Government launched a campaign that addressed the growing problems at the islands' fiestas. In translation the slogan for this was 'Don't Be An Ass'. Directly principally at young people, the government's concerns were with underage drinking, alcohol abuse and sexual assault.
Also in News
- Caught on video: Second largest animal on the planet spotted off the coast of Mallorca
- ‘Welcome to Sollerland’: AI campaign in protest against tourism gridlock
- 90/180-days rule goes to the House of Lords
- As house prices in the Balearics reach a new high, there is a warning about the impact of foreign immigration
- Sir Chris Hoy back on his bike in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.