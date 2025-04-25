Palma Paseo Marítimo restaurants "desperate" because of the lack of parking

The president of the Mallorca CAEB Restaurants Association, Juanmi Ferrer, says businesses on Palma's Paseo Marítimo are experiencing heavy financial losses because of the lack of parking. They are "desperate".

Ferrer explains that it has become increasingly common for customers to call restaurants and cancel their reservations because, after driving around for some time, they have been unable to find anywhere to park. The losses are incurred because of the food that has been purchased, which then has to be thrown away, and also if extra staff have been taken on to meet the anticipated demand.

He argues that the difficulties with parking on the Paseo Marítimo will discourage customers. "The situation is unsustainable. We business owners have made substantial investments and are suffering significant financial losses. Many will not be able to hold out much longer and will be forced to close."

Paseo Marítimo before the redevelopment and the loss of parking. Archive photo.

If this situation continues, the Paseo Marítimo will not be able to recapture its past glamour and success, "despite the efforts of the restaurateurs". He is therefore demanding that Palma Town Hall and the Balearic Ports Authority adopt appropriate measures to improve parking in the area.

"Otherwise, the Paseo Marítimo is doomed. Without the restaurants it will have no life."