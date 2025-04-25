Palma Paseo Marítimo restaurants "desperate" because of the lack of parking
The president of the Mallorca CAEB Restaurants Association, Juanmi Ferrer, says businesses on Palma's Paseo Marítimo are experiencing heavy financial losses because of the lack of parking. They are "desperate".
Also in News
- Over 2,800 homes in Soller are either empty or not used as main residences
- Caught on video: Second largest animal on the planet spotted off the coast of Mallorca
- As house prices in the Balearics reach a new high, there is a warning about the impact of foreign immigration
- Sir Chris Hoy back on his bike in Mallorca
- ‘Welcome to Sollerland’: AI campaign in protest against tourism gridlock
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
This is an accurate picture. I drove through Paseo Marítimo yesterday and after all the works, all the disruption and all the money all they have achieved is to remove all the central avenue parking and replace it with flower beds. If I had a business on Paseo Marítimo I would too be desperate. What was wrong with Paseo Marítimo as it was? How is the new Paseo Marítimo going to be any better or serve its resident businesses better? Is Palma becoming an anti-car city I wonder?
Hey guys, look at our fantastic new seafront which has taken years of disruption and millions of euros .Now everyone can come and enjoy it. Whats that ? Where do you park. Well thats Paco's responsibility or was it Javi ? I know they were tasked with making sure there was plenty of parking , maybe its underground, possibly under the harbour ? I'll have to check. Now I know. The plan is to turn a couple of the seafront hotels into multi storey carparks. They just haven't been told yet.
The commercial, low quality tourist restaurants are not doing well. The good places are booming. I’m not sure it’s because of parking ✌🏼