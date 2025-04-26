"I really hope that there will be a fourth series of The Mallorca Files" says star at Bulletin event

One of the stars of the hit BBC and Amazon crime series The Mallorca Files, Elen Rhys, hosted a special free event for Bulletin readers on Saturday morning at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa.

Sponsored by Engel & Völkers, Elen Rhys was presented by Paul Abrey, CEO of Palma Pictures, and took part in a lively, amusing and entertaining Q&A session with Bulletin editor Jason Moore. The audience had the opportunity to ask their own questions, making for an engaging and memorable morning.

Jason Moore with Elen Rhys.

And the full-house audience heard her say she is hoping for a fourth series but explained there is a lot of restructuring in the TV industry at present. "But when we know, we'll be sure to let the Bulletin know first."

Speaking about the series, she said it had been a gift to have worked in such a beautiful location and to have been granted access to many of the most spectacular places on the island. She told the audience that she had rented an apartment in Palma while filming.

There was a full house at the Mallorca Country Club.

"Everything was on the doorstep. It was hard work but I really couldn't complain as it was also such a great opportunity. I didn't take a single day for granted and got to know Palma and the island so well. It has everything at such close proximity - mountains, villages, beaches and coves, of which I have a very special secret one.

"Added to all this there was the fantastic local crew through Palma Pictures. We all became one big, close-knit, happy family, which is one of the many reasons why I'd love to move to Mallorca later in life.

"The island holds a very special place in my heart. The Mallorca Files was a lovely experience and a golden opportunity, a fantastic adventure for us all and we hope that it will continue with a fourth series."