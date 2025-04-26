Prices deterring Spanish student end-of-course trips to the Balearics

The increase in prices in Mallorca and the Balearics is leading organisers of end-of-course trips for Spanish students to look elsewhere.

Viajes University, a Barcelona-based agency specialising in trips for secondary school, Baccalaureate and university students, says that educational institutes are "shocked" when shown budgets for the Balearics. The islands continue to be among its offer but the number of students this year is down some 25%.

The agency explains that it has ruled out Ibiza. "You won't find anything for less than a thousand euros per student. Mallorca is much the same. Menorca still has relatively normal prices." Meanwhile, destinations such as Salou, Cadiz, Gandia, Malta, and the Greek Islands are gaining ground. "In the end, even travelling abroad for a week is cheaper."

More costly air travel is a factor, although in some cases the travel from the mainland is by ferry. The final price depends greatly on the accommodation and on individual establishments. In the case of Mallorca, this can be 700 to 800 euros per student, prices having gone up around 40% since before the pandemic. Length of stay is typically five nights.

Gloria Maurici of another agency, Viajes Tejedor, says: "We've had to offer alternative destinations to schools that have been going to the Balearics for more than ten years. We have been most disappointed with Menorca, as the hotels we had always worked with there decided to no longer accept student groups."

Playa de Palma/Arenal is the main destination area for student trips, but the president of the hoteliers association, Pedro Marín, says demand has dropped significantly. "This is probably because prices have risen." He adds that there is "the handicap of having to fly" from parts of Spain. This has contributed to unaffordable packages compared with regions where there is the option of travelling by sea.