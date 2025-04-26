Mallorca Files co-star urges Mallorca to come and meet Elen Rhys at Bulletin event

Julian Looman, who plays Max Winter in the hit BBC and Amazin series, The Mallorca Files urged the people of Mallorca to come and meet his co-star Elen Rhys at a Bulletin event at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa which starts at 11.30a.m.

In an Instagram post Julian said "You are in Mallorca this weekend? Come and meet Elen!" The two enjoy a great off screen friendship. The event this morning, which is supported by our friends at Engel & Volkers and ofcourse The Mallorca Country Club, is set to be a big success.

Paul Abrey, Managing Director of Palma Pictures which helped produce the three series of The Mallorca Files, will be presenting the event. Then there will be a question and answer session between Elen and Bulletin editor Jason Moore.

Later this morning the Calvia Council will pay tribute to the Mallorca Files star at a ceremony which will take place at Calvia Beach House in Palmanova, where the Bulletin is hosting a special lunch for the Saint George celebrations.

If anyone would like to join us for lunch there are still a few places left. Email: jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es