Mallorca Files co-star urges Mallorca to come and meet Elen Rhys at Bulletin event
We are hosting event at the Mallorca Country Club this morning
Julian Looman, who plays Max Winter in the hit BBC and Amazin series, The Mallorca Files urged the people of Mallorca to come and meet his co-star Elen Rhys at a Bulletin event at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa which starts at 11.30a.m.
