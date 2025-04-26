One of the two men who stole a boat in Can Pastilla had previously stolen another boat
Suspended sentence for the previous offence
Last Sunday, a sailboat was stolen from the yacht club in Can Pastilla by two homeless men. One of the two, identified as B.B.S., has form in this regard. He stole a boat from the yacht club in Portocolom in November 2023.
