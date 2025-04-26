One of the two men who stole a boat in Can Pastilla had previously stolen another boat

Suspended sentence for the previous offence

Portocolom, Mallorca

A boat was stolen in Portocolom in November 2023. | G. M.

26/04/2025
Last Sunday, a sailboat was stolen from the yacht club in Can Pastilla by two homeless men. One of the two, identified as B.B.S., has form in this regard. He stole a boat from the yacht club in Portocolom in November 2023.

The 64-year-old took the boat in the early hours of November 27. It was recovered, but the motor, valued at 3,000 euros, was missing.

The case went before a court in Palma on March 10 this year. There was an agreement between the defence and prosecution whereby he pleaded guilty and was handed a six-month sentence plus an order to pay the 3,000 euros.

The prison sentence was suspended on condition that he did not commit any other crimes for a period of five years and made the payment within 18 months.

Clearly in breach of that judgement, it is now up to the courts to determine further action.

