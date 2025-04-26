British tourist arrested in Mallorca for exposing himself to underage girls

Guardia Civil in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca

The Guardia Civil made the arrest. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCalvia26/04/2025 11:33
TW
2

The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 42-year-old British tourist for having exposed himself to two underage girls in Santa Ponsa.

The incident occurred around 9.15pm on April 22. The girls were standing at a bus stop on Avda. Rey Jaime I, when the man started shouting at them in English. "You're whores, how much do you charge? Suck my cock. Money, money." He then pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

The girls called the Guardia Civil. They showed him a photo of the man, who was arrested soon afterwards at an address on the same road. He was showing clear signs of intoxication.

He was charged with indecent exposure and an offence against sexual liberty. The report doesn't say what happened as a result of his arrest.

Also in News

Once it is fully operational, physical stamping of passports will be replaced by entries in the EES, to be accessible for real-t

Green light for roll-out of Entry-Exit System for Britons heading to Europe

The Gotmar housing estate marks the entrance to Puerto Pollensa

Landslide development in Puerto Pollensa

Soller, Mallorca

Over 2,800 homes in Soller are either empty or not used as main residences

Housing protest in Mallorca

As house prices in the Balearics reach a new high, there is a warning about the impact of foreign immigration

Most viewed
Most Commented