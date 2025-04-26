British tourist arrested in Mallorca for exposing himself to underage girls

The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 42-year-old British tourist for having exposed himself to two underage girls in Santa Ponsa.

The incident occurred around 9.15pm on April 22. The girls were standing at a bus stop on Avda. Rey Jaime I, when the man started shouting at them in English. "You're whores, how much do you charge? Suck my cock. Money, money." He then pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

The girls called the Guardia Civil. They showed him a photo of the man, who was arrested soon afterwards at an address on the same road. He was showing clear signs of intoxication.

He was charged with indecent exposure and an offence against sexual liberty. The report doesn't say what happened as a result of his arrest.