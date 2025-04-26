British tourist arrested in Mallorca for exposing himself to underage girls
The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 42-year-old British tourist for having exposed himself to two underage girls in Santa Ponsa.
2 comments
Here comes the summer!
The language, if correctly reported above, makes me wonder exactly how "British" this tourist actually was?