Mallorca municipality ends nighttime water restrictions

Banyalbufar, Mallorca

Banyalbufar had repeated issues with water supply last summer. | Archive

Andrew EdeBanyalbufar27/04/2025 09:30
TW
0

Banyalbufar Town Hall is ending nighttime water restrictions but will maintain other restrictions, such as filling pools, watering gardens, and cleaning terraces and cars with water from the municipal network.

The decision to end the overnight restrictions follows what the town hall says was "the unexpected and considerable increase" in water in the Font de la Vila reservoir. There has also been "exhaustive monitoring of excessive consumption and possible water leaks".

Related news
Banyalbufar Mallorca

Mallorcan municipality cuts the water off again

Responsible consumption continues to be urged. There is a maximum use of 75 litres per person per day. If this is exceeded, meters will be sealed and restrictions will have to be reintroduced.

With the tourism season starting, hotels and the owners of holiday rental properties are being reminded of the obligation to inform guests about restrictions and make these guests "jointly responsible" for the water situation. One of Banyalbufar's hotels is Richard Branson's Son Bunyola.

Banyalbufar had repeated issues with water supply last summer, as did certain other municipalities in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Also in News

Once it is fully operational, physical stamping of passports will be replaced by entries in the EES, to be accessible for real-t

Green light for roll-out of Entry-Exit System for Britons heading to Europe

The Playa de Palma is one of Mallorca's most popular beaches.

The longest beach in Mallorca

The Gotmar housing estate marks the entrance to Puerto Pollensa

Landslide development in Puerto Pollensa

Electric scooter in Palma, Mallorca

No leeway - Palma will issue fines under new civic ordinance from day one

Most viewed
Most Commented