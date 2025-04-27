Mallorca municipality ends nighttime water restrictions

Banyalbufar Town Hall is ending nighttime water restrictions but will maintain other restrictions, such as filling pools, watering gardens, and cleaning terraces and cars with water from the municipal network.

The decision to end the overnight restrictions follows what the town hall says was "the unexpected and considerable increase" in water in the Font de la Vila reservoir. There has also been "exhaustive monitoring of excessive consumption and possible water leaks".

Responsible consumption continues to be urged. There is a maximum use of 75 litres per person per day. If this is exceeded, meters will be sealed and restrictions will have to be reintroduced.

With the tourism season starting, hotels and the owners of holiday rental properties are being reminded of the obligation to inform guests about restrictions and make these guests "jointly responsible" for the water situation. One of Banyalbufar's hotels is Richard Branson's Son Bunyola.

Banyalbufar had repeated issues with water supply last summer, as did certain other municipalities in the Tramuntana Mountains.