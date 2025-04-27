Motorcyclist dies after collision in Palma

Palma27/04/2025
A 56-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday morning following an accident in the Son Oms industrial estate in Palma.

Shortly before 7am on the Camí de Capó, the driver of a car braked suddenly and the motorcyclist was unable to avoid hitting the car. He was thrown from the motorcycle, while the driver abandoned the car and left the scene on foot.

Several witnesses called the emergency services. Paramedics were unable to save the motorcyclist's life, while the police looked for the driver. A National Police patrol located her soon afterwards and handed her over to the Guardia Civil. The initial charge was failure to provide assistance.

The results of alcohol and drugs tests are pending.

