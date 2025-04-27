Two arrests for smuggling drugs into Mallorca

The National Police have arrested two Spanish men in connection with the smuggling of drugs into Mallorca from the mainland.

An investigation was opened last year after 87 kilos of hashish and 300 grams of cocaine were discovered inside a vehicle in a private car park in Palma. The link was made to a 64-year-old Palma resident with a history of drugs smuggling.

Investigators established that he was sending packages to Mallorca from various locations in Spain using false names. One of these packages was located earlier this month. It contained five kilos of cocaine. The man was arrested on April 7. A court in Palma remanded him in custody.

On Wednesday, a man on the mainland was arrested. He too was ordered to prison. The investigation remains open, and the police aren't ruling out further arrests.