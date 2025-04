A 31-year-old French tourist was critically injured on Sunday after she fell from the seventh floor of a hotel in Camp de Mar.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm. She fell into the pool area and a lifeguard was the first to attempt to resuscitate her; she had gone into cardiac arrest.

After the police, Guardia Civil and medics arrived, there were further resuscitation efforts, as she went into cardiac arrest several times. It was finally possible to rush her to Son Espases Hospital.

The woman had arrived in Mallorca on Saturday with her brother and her parents. The Guardia Civil, in charge of investigating the incident, have interviewed the family members as well as witnesses to the incident.