Over 1,000 parking spaces lost on Palma's Paseo Marítimo

The Paseo Marítimo traders association in Palma has denounced the fact that 1,100 parking spaces have been eliminated from the area. It says that its members are losing numerous customers and suffering significant financial losses and it is warning that if the Balearic Ports Authority and Palma Town Hall do not find a solution urgently, many businesses will be forced to close.

There used to be 1,341 spaces, but now there is "a structural deficit" of 1,100 spaces which is directly affecting residents, employees, customers and suppliers. The association had previously estimated "the negative financial impact resulting from the lack of parking" to be tens of thousands of euros per day.

Because of this, a ten-year transition plan had been presented to the ports authority and the town hall. This included measures such as the gradual creation of underground parking and of parking spaces in front of the marinas, specifically at the entrances to the docks.

However, no new parking spaces have been created so far, and there appear to be no plans for parking spaces in the short term. The elimination of the parking spaces "has had a direct impact on customer traffic, logistics, and general mobility".

The minimum the association is looking for in the immediate future includes discounts its members can give customers for using car parks in the Paseo Marítimo vicinity and public transport connections to peripheral car parks such as the one in Porto Pi.