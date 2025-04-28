82-year-old British tourist rescued after hiking injury in Mallorca

Firefighters from the Soller and Santa Ponsa stations rescued an 82-year-old British hiker on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a serious leg injury while hiking in the mountains of Puerto Andratx. He was later transported by ambulance to a private clinic in Palma.

The incident occurred around 5pm. The man, who was not wearing suitable footwear for the rugged terrain, lost his footing and fell. When he tried to get up, he realised he was unable to continue due to intense pain in one leg. He was hiking with two friends, who quickly called emergency services (112) and provided their location.

The emergency services mobilised the Andratx local police, who were the first to arrive and attempted to locate the injured man and his companions. Shortly afterwards, firefighters reached the scene. Upon finding the injured hiker, the firefighters immobilised his leg and successfully carried him down to a waiting ambulance, which then transported him to a private clinic in Palma.