82-year-old British tourist rescued after hiking injury in Mallorca
The man suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital
Firefighters from the Soller and Santa Ponsa stations rescued an 82-year-old British hiker on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a serious leg injury while hiking in the mountains of Puerto Andratx. He was later transported by ambulance to a private clinic in Palma.
Also in News
- Green light for roll-out of Entry-Exit System for Britons heading to Europe
- The longest beach in Mallorca
- British cyclist dies during the Mallorca 312 event
- Tourist critically injured in Mallorca after falling from a hotel seventh floor
- Sunday weather in Mallorca - Alert for heavy rain for much of the island
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.