Mallorca Files star Elen Rhys recieves a gift from Calvia

On Saturday, Mallorca Files star Elen Rhys was honoured by Elisa Monserrat, Deputy Mayor for Tourism at Calvia Town Hall, who presented her with a gift in recognition of her contributions to promoting Mallorca through the series. Elen graciously accepted the token and conveyed her gratitude towards the municipality, acknowledging the warm hospitality and support she has received throughout her time on the island.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Majorca Daily Bulletin (@majorcadaily)

"Calvia is absolutely beautiful, and I am so happy to spend time here, and thank you so much for having me as your guest. It has everything, beautiful beaches, gorgeous community. It's just absolutely stunning, love it. I wish I lived here," said Elen.

During her recent visit to Mallorca, Elen Rhys, renowned for her role as Detective Miranda Blake in The Mallorca Files, engaged with fans at a special event hosted at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa.

The gathering, organised by the Majorca Daily Bulletin and sponsored by Engel & Völkers, featured a lively Q&A session where Elen shared insights into the series and her experiences filming on the island. She expressed her hope for a fourth series, acknowledging the current restructuring within the television industry but assuring fans that any updates would be promptly shared.

Reflecting on her time filming the series, Elen spoke fondly of Mallorca's diverse landscapes and the unique opportunity to work in such a picturesque setting. She recounted renting an apartment in Palma, which allowed her to immerse herself in the local culture and explore the island's mountains, villages, beaches, and hidden coves. Elen also highlighted the camaraderie among the cast and crew, describing them as a close-knit family, and expressed her deep affection for the island, stating that it holds a very special place in her heart.