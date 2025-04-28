One dead after head-on collision in Mallorca

A man died early this Monday morning after his car collided head-on with a TIB bus on the road between Portocolom and Felanitx. The road was closed after the accident. Eight passengers on the bus were injured, all with minor injuries. The Guardia Civil is investigating the incident.

The tragic accident took place at around 6.50 a.m. at kilometre 2 of the Ma-4010. For reasons that are unknown and are being investigated, a vehicle and a TIB bus travelling to Palma collided head-on. Given the seriousness of the incident, emergency services were quickly called to the scene.

The man driving the car, who died, was trapped and had to be cut free by the Mallorca Fire Brigade. According to the 061 emergency services, four ambulances were also called to the scene. The collision also left eight people with minor injuries, all of them passengers on the bus. Five of them were taken by ambulance to be treated for their injuries and three left the scene under their own steam.