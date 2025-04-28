Mallorca is big in South Korea

The South Korean tourism market in Mallorca has been growing over the past decade and now, package holidays are being organised for this year to the island and other parts of Spain. Korean Air will be operating the 14-hour charter flights. Lotte Tourism Development has launched the package of direct charter flights by Korean Air Malaga, which take off southern Spain and Mallorca.

The package runs only three times in October. The nine-day itinerary, which centres on southern Spain, includes Malaga, Rhonda, Seville, Cordova, and Granada before moving to Mallorca.

Aslo included is a flamenco show in Seville and Granada's Alhambra Palace, a masterpiece of the Islamic dynasty.

In Mallorca, the South Koreans will spend three consecutive days at a five-star luxury resort with evenings at a sea view restaurant and a converted winery. "Southern Spain is a different place to Madrid, which focuses on city tourism, where you can see and rest by the Mediterranean Sea," a Lotte tourism development official said. "In particular, the experience of staying in Mallorca, known as the largest resort island in the Mediterranean without being chased by a schedule, will provide plenty of leisure."

According to tourism industry sources, “Mallorca is the perfect destination for Koreans, especially couples, and the island is becoming more and more popular. They used to holiday in the Maldives or Mauritius, now they have their sights set on Mallorca.” South Korea is not the only Asian tourism market which is growing in Mallorca.

Data from the Spanish Statistical Office (INE) reveal that tourism from Asia last year rose by 14.2% compared to the previous year, driven by improved air connectivity and more streamlined visa processes. Within the Asian market, China stands out, with 647,801 tourists arriving in Spain, marking an impressive 66.7% increase compared to 2023. Japan also saw strong results, with 410,292 travellers.

In 2024, 643,689 Canadian tourists visited Spain, reflecting a slight decrease of 1.5% compared to 653,628 the previous year. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates contributed 202,174 (+9.3%) and 200,698 (+41.6%) tourists, respectively.