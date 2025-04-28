Madness on a flight to Mallorca

Chaos on a plane. This weekend, social media showed images that are not new, but they make it clear that the tourist season has begun, and with it the chaos. What is new is that it is all kicking off thousands of metres above sea level and on board an aircraft loaded with young people eager to party, as they had already shown before taking off at Cologne airport.

That was the origin of the flight that landed at Son Sant Joan, and on which the cabin crew were fully involved and complicit in the wild and festive atmosphere shown in the images posted on the Instagram account Inselfieber, the account for an event scheduled for 14 June, which is expected to bring together 35, 000 people, which is being billed as ‘the biggest party in Germany in Mallorca’ and will be held at the Rudolf Weber-Arena in Oberhausen.

This ‘party in the clouds’ to attend a celebration in Mallorca was already evident before boarding, with passengers dancing and drinking in the terminal, something that continued during the journey, in which various entertainers raised the temperature of the passengers, who were totally committed to a weekend of wild partying in Mallorca. Even before flying to the island.

So it would appear that per-flight drinking at airport bars is not only a problem in the UK, Germany has the same problem too. It has been a long running debate, drinking at British airports, and now Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary wants airports to change their drinking rules to curb anti-social behaviour and outbursts on flights. The 63-year-old has called for alcohol limits in airports to amid a rise in disorder on flights. “It’s not that easy for airlines to identify people who are inebriated at the gate, particularly if they are boarding with two or three others,” he said recently.

“As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off we see the misbehaviour. We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink. But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet.” O'Leary has suggested that by limiting passengers to just two drinks before they get on board could be the solution.