Spain in the dark due to major power outage

The electricity supply across Spain was interrupted at around 12:30 pm for reasons that are still unknown. The blackout has not affected the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands, but has spread to other southern European countries. The power outage has been noticeable in neighbouring states such as Portugal, southern France, Andorra and even parts of Italy, as reported by different sources, while the companies providing the service are working flat out to restore the activity of an unprecedented incident.

According to real-time data from Red Eléctrica de España (REE), it was around that time, when electricity demand stood at approximately 25,184 megawatts, that consumption suddenly plummeted to 12,425 megawatts. Reports of power cuts have multiplied from across Spain, and similar incidents have also been reported in France via social media.

Red Eléctrica, the system operator, has activated supply restoration plans in collaboration with sector companies, according to a message posted on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The operator indicated that a "zero" event had occurred in the mainland electricity system, a term usually associated with widespread blackouts. Red Eléctrica stated that "the causes are being analysed and all available resources are being deployed to resolve the issue."

The blackouts have disrupted communications, airports, and high-speed transport networks in both Spain and Portugal. Traffic lights and shopping centres have also been affected, according to national media reports. By 1.30 pm, Red Eléctrica announced that power had been restored in the north and south of the peninsula, a key step towards progressively re-establishing the electricity supply.

Why has the Balearic Islands been spared a historic blackout?

The Balearic Islands have avoided the historic blackout that struck mainland Spain and parts of the European continent earlier today — an incident that Red Eléctrica de España is currently working tirelessly to resolve. This was made possible thanks to the autonomy provided by the islands’ internal electricity networks, combined with their connection to the mainland via an underwater power cable.

The Balearic system is composed of two separate networks: one linking Mallorca and Menorca, and another connecting Ibiza and Formentera. These island networks are interconnected with each other and also linked to the mainland via a submarine cable, as outlined by Red Eléctrica on its website.

The undersea cable between Mallorca and Menorca spans 41.7 kilometres, reaching a maximum depth of 86 metres, connecting Cala Mesquida and Ciutadella. Two three-core cables, each 27.1 kilometres long, link Ibiza and Formentera.

The most impressive feature, however, is the submarine link between Mallorca and the mainland: a 237-kilometre connection using direct current technology, designed to meet the demands of the distance and power requirements. This pioneering project — the first of its kind by Red Eléctrica — is built to withstand extreme underwater conditions at depths of up to 1,485 metres.

The infrastructure also includes two converter stations, located in Morvedre (Sagunto, Valencia) and Santa Ponsa (Mallorca), which are essential for transforming alternating current from the transmission network into direct current, and back again.

This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.