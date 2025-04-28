Be careful what you get up to in cars in Spain!

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has updated its regulations on parking vehicles overnight, establishing fines of up to €600 for those who venture into areas not designated for camping. This measure seeks to regulate a practice that has gained popularity, especially since the increase in caravanning in Spain after the pandemic.

While overnight stays are permitted in any location provided that the vehicle is properly parked, camping requires compliance with specific regulations that vary depending on the location. A vehicle correctly parked for the night must have valid insurance and have passed the Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV), with no time limit for this practice.

On the other hand, camping is subject to restrictions based on local regulations, which determine the maximum length of stay allowed. According to the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE), offences for camping in protected areas result in higher fines, so it is crucial to find out about the specific regulations for the area in advance.

The Balearics are a special case, where fines range from 750 to 1,500 euros due to areas of housing stress. However, this is considered an extenuating circumstance when people use their vehicles as permanent housing and are classified as vulnerable by Social Services.