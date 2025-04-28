Be careful what you get up to in cars in Spain!

Traffic police imposing fines of up to €600 for camping in unauthorised areas

The traffic police are watching you.

The traffic police are watching you. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma28/04/2025 16:34
TW
0

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has updated its regulations on parking vehicles overnight, establishing fines of up to €600 for those who venture into areas not designated for camping. This measure seeks to regulate a practice that has gained popularity, especially since the increase in caravanning in Spain after the pandemic.

While overnight stays are permitted in any location provided that the vehicle is properly parked, camping requires compliance with specific regulations that vary depending on the location. A vehicle correctly parked for the night must have valid insurance and have passed the Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV), with no time limit for this practice.

Related news
Once it is fully operational, physical stamping of passports will be replaced by entries in the EES, to be accessible for real-t

Green light for roll-out of Entry-Exit System for Britons heading to Europe

More related news

On the other hand, camping is subject to restrictions based on local regulations, which determine the maximum length of stay allowed. According to the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE), offences for camping in protected areas result in higher fines, so it is crucial to find out about the specific regulations for the area in advance.

The Balearics are a special case, where fines range from 750 to 1,500 euros due to areas of housing stress. However, this is considered an extenuating circumstance when people use their vehicles as permanent housing and are classified as vulnerable by Social Services.

Also in News

Attendees at the Mutua Madrid Open leave the Caja Mágica due to the blackout on the Spanish mainland on Monday.

Spain in the dark due to major power outage

Guardia Civil in Andratx. Mallorca

Tourist critically injured in Mallorca after falling from a hotel seventh floor

The scene of the tragic accident.

One dead after head-on collision in Mallorca

Germans partying at the airport before taking off for Palma.

Madness on a flight to Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented