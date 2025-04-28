Blackout hits internet and telephone services in the Balearics

The electricity blackout that has hit a large part of the mainland has triggered a series of failures in internet and telephone services throughout the country including the Balearics. Bulletin readers have reported no internet connection in various parts of the island.

The failures are due to the fact that a large part of the infrastructures that support data and communications traffic are located on the mainland and have been temporarily out of service due to the power outage. This is causing intermittent disconnections and signal drops in both fixed and mobile networks.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has indicated that they are working around the clock to restore connectivity, but warns that the incidents could continue for the next few hours. In the meantime, he has urged citizens to remain calm and limit the use of digital services to what is strictly necessary until the situation returns to normal.

Mobile phone operators are also working around the clock to try and resolve the situation as soon as possible.

While the blackout has so far not hit the islands it is causing concern especially now that the mobile phone network has been hit.