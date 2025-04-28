Flights cancelled as blackout hits Palma airport

The power outage that occurred this Monday in different parts of the mainland has caused the cancellation of a dozen flights at Palma and Minorca airports, all of them to or from Barcelona.

According to information from Airport Authority Aena, five flights that were to arrive and one that was to depart from palma airport were cancelled throughout the afternoon. In Minorca, three departing and three arriving flights have been cancelled, while Ibiza has recorded no incidents.

At Palma airport, where there is a tense calm, a total of 20 flights are expected to be delayed on arrival from the mainland, 16 of them from Madrid, two from Alicante and one each from Seville and Valencia. Five flights are delayed on departure from the Spanish capital.

In Ibiza and Menorca, for the moment, no delays have been foreseen for any of the scheduled flights, either on departure or arrival.

The Spanish government in Madrid has urged people to stay calm and await until the problems are resolved.