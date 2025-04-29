The Mallorca village with a residents-only car park

On Monday, a residents-only car park in Valldemossa became operational. The car park on the Avenida de Palma was already there, but until Monday anyone could park in it. This is no longer the case. Barriers have been installed and access is limited to vehicles with an Acire (restricted access area) card.

Mayor Nadal Torres explained on Monday that the barriers are automatic and that a number plate reader will lift them. There is now both an entrance and an exit to the car park.

"With this, we want to prioritise residents' parking," said the mayor, who added that the car park has 105 spaces.

The other car park will continue to be open to all vehicles, the town hall having decided to expand the ORA blue zone pay-for-parking area.

This measure, while applauded by residents, has also been criticised because of the lack of ticket machines. "These are about to arrive," said Torres.