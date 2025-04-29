Mallorca group to coordinate "unprecedented mobilisation" against overtourism

At the weekend there was a meeting of the Southern European Network Against Touristisation in Barcelona. In attendance was Margalida Ramis, spokesperson for the environmentalists GOB, who are part of the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform (Less Tourism, More Life). "As a member, GOB have actively participated in raising the voice of Mallorca, one of the territories most affected by tourist overcrowding."

An outcome of the meeting is that the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform will coordinate with similar groups elsewhere in Spain and in southern Europe in planning what is said will be "an unprecedented mobilisation" to stop tourist overcrowding. This will be on June 15.

Ramis emphasised the "urgent need to limit tourism growth and promote a true socioeconomic transformation that prioritises life, the territory, and environmental justice in Mallorca".

The meeting in Barcelona was at a time of "maximum fervour in the struggles against overcrowding, after a year marked by historic mobilisations in places such as the Canary Islands, Mallorca, Cantabria, and Barcelona."

The Menys Turisme, Més Vida Platform will meet shortly to prepare details. "We'll have to meet, measure our strength, and plan actions for June 15," added Ramis.