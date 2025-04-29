Mallorca group to coordinate "unprecedented mobilisation" against overtourism

"Urgent need to limit tourism growth"

Representatives at a meeting against 'touristisation' in Barcelona

Representatives at the weekend meeting in Barcelona. | GOB

Andrew EdePalma29/04/2025 08:50
TW
0

At the weekend there was a meeting of the Southern European Network Against Touristisation in Barcelona. In attendance was Margalida Ramis, spokesperson for the environmentalists GOB, who are part of the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform (Less Tourism, More Life). "As a member, GOB have actively participated in raising the voice of Mallorca, one of the territories most affected by tourist overcrowding."

An outcome of the meeting is that the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform will coordinate with similar groups elsewhere in Spain and in southern Europe in planning what is said will be "an unprecedented mobilisation" to stop tourist overcrowding. This will be on June 15.

Related news
Passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in Mallorca

Mallorca hoteliers president: Tourism is being used as "a punchbag"

More related news

Ramis emphasised the "urgent need to limit tourism growth and promote a true socioeconomic transformation that prioritises life, the territory, and environmental justice in Mallorca".

The meeting in Barcelona was at a time of "maximum fervour in the struggles against overcrowding, after a year marked by historic mobilisations in places such as the Canary Islands, Mallorca, Cantabria, and Barcelona."

The Menys Turisme, Més Vida Platform will meet shortly to prepare details. "We'll have to meet, measure our strength, and plan actions for June 15," added Ramis.

Also in News

Airport delays in Palma.

Flights cancelled as blackout hits Palma airport

Attendees at the Mutua Madrid Open leave the Caja Mágica due to the blackout on the Spanish mainland on Monday.

Spain in the dark due to major power outage

Germans partying at the airport before taking off for Palma.

Madness on a flight to Mallorca

Mobile phone problems.

Blackout hits internet and telephone services in the Balearics

Most viewed
Most Commented