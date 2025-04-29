Fresh call for urgent action to end Mallorca traffic gridlock

The left-wing parliamentary group Més per Mallorca has once again called on the regional government to implement urgent measures to curb traffic congestion and improve public transport on the island. Eco-sovereignist MP Ferran Rosa issued the warning during the question time session with the regional transport minister, José Luis Mateo, criticising the lack of effective measures to contain tourism and its effects on mobility.

‘We are on the verge of a hellish summer for Mallorcans and we do not see a single measure to contain tourism,’ said Rosa, denouncing the fact that April has already seen serious traffic gridlock. The MP accused the regional government of implementing a policy of “social unrest” without real solutions or any desire for change: ’They are just hoping that the public's anger will fade with time.’

Més considers it essential to reactivate its bill to limit the entry of vehicles to the island, which was registered a year ago but has not yet been debated. They have also called for the introduction of a tax on rental cars and urgent improvements to public transport.

‘The government has lifted the moratorium on tourist places and has consolidated 90,000 holiday rental beds. While they talk about sustainability, they are promoting overcrowding,’ concluded Rosa, calling for a real shift towards a more sustainable and respectful model of tourism.

In 2023, according to the Council of Mallorca's mobility department, vehicles on the island's roads travelled 8.67 billion kilometres, a figure that is expected to increase three to four per cent each year. The average daily traffic intensity in Mallorca in 2023 was 13,767. But this is a figure which varies greatly depending on the road. On the Via Cintura in Palma, for instance, it is 186,000 vehicles, while on secondary roads in the interior it is 700-800 vehicles per day. For the councillor for mobility, Fernando Rubio, the figures are "unsustainable", hence why the Council will be looking to limit vehicle traffic from 2026.