Netflix star in Palma for exhibition launch

After graduating from Indiana State University with a major in Interior Design, Amanza moved to Los Angeles where she began a successful career in modeling and entertainment, including a position as an NFL cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts, features in many magazines, television commercials, and two seasons of the hit NBC game show Deal or No Deal.

Since then, Amanza has returned to her first love, interior design. Amanza has decorated and staged homes for Hollywood’s elite, and most recently has joined The Oppenheim Group as the in-house interior design expert. She is also a well respected artist.

Grove Gallery is leading London art space who are set launch in the heart of Palma as they present a bold group exhibition featuring three of its most iconic artists.

Unveiling a vibrant trio of artists, featuring Amanza Smith from Netflix’s Selling Sunset in her first European exhibition, alongside a rising contemporary art star and a daring conceptual installation artist, this grand opening unites three distinct voices in one unforgettable showcase.

Amanza Smith – Internationally recognized for her bold and robotic abstract works, Amanza is not only a celebrated visual artist but also a familiar face from Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Her paintings explore identity, rhythm, and the emotional layers of colour, offering powerful visual storytelling beyond the screen.

Zara Muse – A rising star in the contemporary art world, Zara brings the beauty and strength of modern women to life through her captivating portraits. With a refined eye and a distinct style, she captures both essence and elegance in every original and print artwork she creates.

Silent Mike – Known for his minimalist yet thought-provoking style, Silent Mike uses raw materials and conceptual installations to spark reflection on silence, space, and the modern condition.

The exhibition in Palma opens tomorrow night in Carrer de Can Verí 4.

You can read the full interview with Amanza in Thursday's Mallorca Bulletin.