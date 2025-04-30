A container home in Mallorca for as little as 16,000 euros

A company called Iron Star Capital, which converts old shipping containers into affordable housing, can offer a home with one bedroom, a bathroom, and a small kitchen for just €16,000. The building time is 30 days and the property includes furniture.

The company's founders, Alex Sandor Farkas and Cecilia Quiroga, say: "We want to build social housing. We already have the plan, but we need the land, whether rented, bought, or leased. We are open to all possibilities."

They have contacted all of the 67 municipalities in the Balearics, offering the possibility of building affordable housing immediately. "But none have responded, except for Palma, although we haven't heard anything more."

There are projects nevertheless and no shortage of clients. In Santa Catalina (Palma), there is a project on a tiny 35-square-metre plot - "two containers per floor, for a three-story building". In Sa Pobla, they are developing a chalet with shipping containers. This will have 240 square metres. Also in Sa Pobla is a scheme of nine homes using 54 containers. They add that some hoteliers have been in contact with them about developing housing for their employees.

A showcase of the possibilities offered by containers is on a plot in the Son Morro industrial estate in Palma. Fourteen containers will be able to accommodate 28 people. The focus here is on students.

The containers are built with a heat shield. "With this you can eliminate the heat build-up. They go from 38 degrees inside to just 25 degrees." Interiors don't give the impression of being in a metal box, and large windows bring in light. Entrances have small terraces with recycled Mallorcan shutters. The size of the containers is irrelevant, as they can be stacked or placed side by side. Two containers can create a 60-square-metre home with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen.

Quiroga stresses that the current projects have municipal licences and completion permits and that they can be mortgaged. She is confident that the company will be able to expand across Mallorca, "which needs a lot of affordable housing".