Lullius Partners: International Tax Law Firm in Mallorca Opens New Headquarters

Lullius Partners, Mallorca’s premier boutique law firm specialising in Tax, Private Wealth, Global Mobility and Tax Litigation, has officially opened its new offices in the vibrant heart of Palma. This move represents a significant milestone in the firm's strategic growth and reflects its unwavering dedication to providing outstanding client service.

The new headquarters, located at Calle Unió 10—just steps from the iconic Passeig del Born—have effectively doubled the firm's office space to accommodate recent expansion and support a growing team of highly experienced senior tax lawyers. The thoughtfully designed premises embody the firm's identity: focused, modern, and deeply client-oriented.

Expanding Expertise, International Recognition

The expansion aligns with Lullius Partners’ growing prominence as a trusted leader in international taxation and private wealth advisory services throughout Mallorca and beyond. As tax lawyers in Mallorca, Lullius Partners combines deep local knowledge with international reach to deliver tailor‑made solutions for HNWIs, expatriates and family offices.

The firm serves a diverse international clientele, including American, British, and German nationals relocating to Spain, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), expatriates, and multi-generational family businesses seeking sophisticated cross-border tax advice.

“Our new offices represent far more than just a physical relocation,” says a spokesperson for Lullius Partners. “They symbolise our ongoing commitment to enhancing client experiences, empowering our professionals, and sustaining exceptional service quality. Our consistent growth over recent months required a workspace that supports continued expansion and integrates advanced technology essential for effectively serving our global clientele.”

Cutting-edge Advisory Services

Recent notable advisory engagements include expert guidance on Spain’s Beckham Law and related tax inspections, navigating complex issues associated with American LLC structures, providing strategic advice for tax-efficient acquisitions of luxury real estate in Mallorca, and assisting professionals leveraging Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa. Additionally, the firm actively supports clients with comprehensive global mobility strategies and robust representation in tax litigation cases.

At Lullius Partners, we proudly offer a dedicated Beckham Law Desk, where our Beckham Law experts design tailored solutions for senior executives and expats under Spain’s Special Expatriate Regime, ensuring optimised tax treatment and seamless compliance. Complementing this, our Crypto Desk delivers end‑to‑end advisory on digital‐asset and cypto taxation in Spain—from declaring cryptocurrency holdings and NFTs to structuring DeFi operations and managing blockchain‐related tax audits—so that clients can embrace innovation with full confidence.

The New Lullius Partners offices in Palma

Big Firm Excellence, Boutique Service

Founded on the principle of delivering “big firm quality with boutique intimacy,” Lullius Partners quickly earned a reputation for deep technical proficiency in Spanish and international taxation, tax litigation, and private client advisory. The firm regularly addresses intricate residency matters, international holding structures, estate and succession planning, and tax audits, combining rigorous legal expertise with strategic insight. Our Spanish tax litigation lawyers defend clients before the Spanish Tax Authorities (Agencia Tributaria) and the Tribunal Económico‑Administrativo, achieving an exceptional success rate in reducing or overturning assessments.

Furthermore, Lullius Partners operates specialised UK and US Desks, highlighting its detailed understanding of these critical markets and demonstrating its dedication to providing tailored solutions to the unique needs of American and British clients.

What truly sets Lullius Partners apart is its seamless combination of technical excellence and genuine human connection. Many of its lawyers boast significant experience from leading Spanish and international law firms (AmLaw and BigFours) and are committed to delivering practical, commercially astute, and intellectually rigorous advice.

“We focus on relationships rather than volume,” the spokesperson continues. “Whether supporting an American entrepreneur relocating to Madrid, advising a European family establishing residency in Mallorca, or managing a complex tax audit in Barcelona, our commitment remains absolute: meticulous attention, precision, and unwavering dedication.”

Innovative Technology Meets Exceptional Service

The Palma office also features advanced digital infrastructure, reflecting the firm's commitment to blending traditional legal excellence with state-of-the-art client services. Through secure client portals, virtual consultations, and electronic signing capabilities, Lullius Partners ensures accessibility, transparency, and efficiency to clients worldwide.

“Our priority is clear—supporting clients wherever they may be globally, simplifying complexity with smart technology, transparent communication, and consistently exceptional service.”

As Spain continues to refine its tax regimes—particularly around crypto assets, remote working and expatriate incentives—Lullius Partners positions itself at the vanguard of legal and tax innovation. With its new premises and specialist desks, the firm is poised to offer unmatched tax audit defence, bespoke wealth structuring and tax litigation support to a discerning international clientele.

