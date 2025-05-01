The Palma illegal holiday apartment let for up to twenty people

In 2018, Palma Town Hall banned holiday lets in the city's apartments, a decision that was subsequently supported by a Supreme Court ruling. Everyone knows there is a ban, as everyone should know there are swingeing fines for flouting the prohibition, and yet the illegal letting continues.

How is it allowed to continue if there are examples as seemingly obvious as one that relates to number 14 on C. Oms right bang in the centre of the city, a street that connects Plaça Espanya and La Rambla? Admittedly there isn't a tell-tale key box, but the apartment is on Airbnb, and neighbours describe it as a "small hotel".

This is a ground-floor apartment with five bedrooms that can accommodate up to twenty people. The Airbnb listing boasts its excellent location. Free coffee and pizza are offered. There is a pack with stuff for the beach - a parasol, goggles, a cool box. The rate per night ranges between 65 and 95 euros. Were the apartment to be totally full for a month, it could make up to 48,000 euros.

Neighbours say the owner and his father greet guests when they arrive; hence there is no key box. An interior terrace has been covered to prevent photos being taken of people on the terrace. Bags are sometimes dropped off by car, despite Oms being a pedestrianised street. The building has a community charge. The owner is said to owe 20,000 euros. Water is communal, and so the apartment is using way more than others.

The land registry indicates that the apartment is 211 square metres. It has the five bedrooms, each with a number, but it only has one bathroom. One comment reads: "We didn't know there were five rooms in total with an occupancy of up to four people and only one bathroom. I counted 14 guests at one point! And only one bathroom/toilet!"

It is an illegal let and it is also overcrowded. Neighbours accuse Airbnb of ignoring this illegality and don't have good words for the tourism authorities either. No action has been taken, despite numerous complaints. One neighbour adds: "There are illegal offers all over these streets. Yet no one does anything."