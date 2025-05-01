British tourists attack woman in Arenal

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterLlucmajor01/05/2025 09:24
On Monday evening, Llucmajor Police were called to an incident at a beach club in Arenal. Three women had assaulted another woman on the terrace.

The three women were British tourists in their thirties. They had taken a table next to one where a Polish woman was sitting. The women were apparently drunk. They started laughing at the Polish woman and insulting her. They then attacked her. A waiter intervened, and the police were called.

Officers interviewed all four women. The Polish woman told the police that she didn't wish to denounce the women, whose identities were recorded. The police nevertheless compiled a report and sent it to the Guardia Civil. This will be forwarded to the courts.

