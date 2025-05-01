17 'rent-a-car' company vehicles reported in Andratx for using municipal parking spaces

The Local Police of Andratx have issued 17 fines to vehicles belonging to car hire companies for parking in three municipal car parks located in the Camp de Mar area. This action comes as part of a clampdown on the improper use of public parking facilities.

According to the Town Council, these penalties are the result of intensified inspections after authorities detected that several rental companies were using municipal parking spaces as storage areas for their fleets. Such use of public facilities is not permitted under local regulations.

In an official statement, the local authority described the practice as "completely prohibited" and highlighted its impact on the availability of parking spaces for both residents and tourists. They emphasised that public infrastructure must be used responsibly and in line with its intended purpose.

The Local Police are continuing efforts to reinforce control measures in order to detect and prevent further misuse by vehicle rental companies. These enhanced checks aim to preserve fair access to public resources for all members of the community.

The Town Council has also reminded residents and businesses alike that municipal car parks are not to be used for commercial purposes. It urged everyone to respect local regulations to ensure that public spaces remain accessible and beneficial for the entire population.