Tourist cyclist killed and three seriously injured after being hit by bus in Pollensa

A cyclist has died and three others have been seriously injured after being struck by a TIB bus in Pollensa on Thursday. The accident occurred at around 12.25pm, according to the Local Police, on the Ma-2022 road, which links Pollensa with the port, near the turnoff to Cala Sant Vicenç.

The bus, operated by TIB, was travelling towards Pollensa when it collided with a group of cycling tourists who were on holiday in Mallorca. One cyclist was killed, and three others sustained serious injuries. Emergency services were immediately dispatched, and several ambulances from Samu-061, along with patrols from the Local Police and Civil Guard, quickly arrived at the scene to assist the victims.

Local Police officers took control of traffic to facilitate emergency access and provide assistance to the injured cyclists, who had sustained severe injuries after being struck by the bus, which eventually crashed into a tree on the verge. The 16 passengers aboard the bus were evacuated through the windows.

Two of the seriously injured cyclists were taken by ambulance to Son Espases Hospital in Palma, according to sources from 061. A third cyclist, who suffered a hip fracture, was taken to the hospital in Inca, while three other victims with minor injuries were admitted to the hospital in Muro.

The Civil Guard Traffic Division has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, which resulted in the death of one cyclist and left three others seriously injured. One of the lines of inquiry being considered is that the bus driver may have lost control and collided with the group of cyclists.