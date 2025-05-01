Palma Labour Day rally demands 19% pay increase for hospitality workers

As had been expected, the demand for a 19% pay increase for hospitality workers in the Balearics was a key theme for Thursday's Labour Day rally in Palma.

Around a thousand people took part in the demonstration from the Parc de ses Estacions to the Parc de la Mar. Referring to the negotiations for the hospitality collective bargaining agreement, José Luis García, general secretary of the CCOO union, said: "Despite the fact that employment figures are good and the economy is growing, we see a business community that is very resistant to wage increases. This is inconsistent with economic performance and with their profits. There is no fair distribution of those profits."

He added that this is an "injustice" that affects young people in particular. "They are being evicted from their homes, and we cannot allow that. If positions don't come closer together, we will do whatever is necessary. As a last resort, and for us it always is the last resort, we could go on strike." García also urged an end to the "neoconservative avalanche" that is "ravaging Europe" and could cause economic insecurity and increase unemployment.

Pedro Homar, the general secretary of the UGT in the Balearics, argued that even a 19% increase in the hospitality industry over three years "will not be enough to address housing prices". "The employers believe the pay demand is exorbitant. But for us, increasing hospitality workers' pay is a non-negotiable, given the financial results."

The rally also focused on the need for affordable, decent housing. But the unions, who had hoped to make this year's demonstration a major show of strength, may well have been disappointed with a turnout of around 1,000. This was no more than in 2022, when the first rally following the pandemic was held against the backdrop of inflation shooting up.