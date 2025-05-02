A hotelier in the Balearics: "A significant salary increase is necessary"

"We have to accept our blame and make an effort for salaries to be in line with other sectors"

Hotel chambermaid in Mallorca

Hotel workers' pay and working conditions are very much the focus of attention at present. | Miquel À. Cañellas

Andrew EdePalma02/05/2025 08:26
TW
0

Juan Carlos Sanjuan is the founder and CEO of Valencian chain Casual Hoteles, which has taken over and opened its first hotel in the Balearics - Casual Bahía Ibiza. It will not be the only hotel. "We are very interested in the Balearics", and possibilities in Mallorca are being explored.

The company has arrived in the region at a time when there is a huge debate about the model of tourism and when the hoteliers are locked in discussions with the unions about a new pay and working conditions deal. Locked means deadlocked; the two sides are miles apart.

Related news
Meeting of hospitality employers and unions in Mallorca

Outright rejection of hoteliers' pay offer will give May Day rally added edge

More related news

On these negotiations, he views them in the context of well-publicised staff shortages in the hotel and wider hospitality industry. "It's a very serious problem that affects all of Spain. Although it may hurt me because it will mean my costs will go up, I believe a significant salary increase is necessary to attract talent back into our sector. We have to accept our blame and make an effort for salaries to be in line with other sectors. We have to realise that people work in order to achieve well-being."

On all the discussion about overtourism and how to address it, he attributes the problem to the illegal supply of accommodation. In his opinion, this exists because of political neglect over several decades. "It's all been generated by poor political management. It will be fixed if the politicians want it to be. But so long as we don't even know how many people are staying in illegal accommodation, we will be far from solving the problem."

As well as clamping down on illegal supply, there should be no increase in legal accommodation places. This, he feels, is key to ensuring that the number of tourists does not continue to increase year after year. "Restrict beds and airlines won't schedule more seats to the Balearics."

Also in News

The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation into the accident in which the cyclist died.

Tourist cyclist killed and three seriously injured after being hit by bus in Pollensa

Shipping containers converted into homes in Palma Mallorca

A container home in Mallorca for as little as 16,000 euros

C. Oms in Palma, Mallorca

The Palma illegal holiday apartment let for up to twenty people

Denise van Outen, the new Chief Chill-out Officer for Marella Cruises.

Denise van Outen to help cruise passengers chill-out in Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented