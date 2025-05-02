A hotelier in the Balearics: "A significant salary increase is necessary"
"We have to accept our blame and make an effort for salaries to be in line with other sectors"
Hotel workers' pay and working conditions are very much the focus of attention at present. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma02/05/2025 08:26
Juan Carlos Sanjuan is the founder and CEO of Valencian chain Casual Hoteles, which has taken over and opened its first hotel in the Balearics - Casual Bahía Ibiza. It will not be the only hotel. "We are very interested in the Balearics", and possibilities in Mallorca are being explored.
